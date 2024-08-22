Auto, taxi drivers begin two-day strike in Delhi-NCR; demands ban on plying of private vehicles by apps

NEW DELHI: Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced a tough time as taxi and autorickshaw drivers began their two-day strike on Thursday demanding better compensation from cab aggregator services.

Taxi and auto unions said inadequate compensation coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services has hit their livelihood.

Eighty per cent of autorickshaws and taxis are off the road in the national capital, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union (DATTCU) president Kishan Verma claimed and announced that a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar.

Anil Pradhan, a cab driver, demanded a ban on bike taxis that offer services using non-commercial numberplates.

"The government should step in and ban the commercial plying of vehicles with non-commercial numberplates. It is becoming difficult to make ends meet," he said.

Adarsh Tiwari, another cab driver, said, "The companies offer us very less rate for our services. Due to this, we are unable to pay the installments of our vehicles and meet other expenses. We are unable to ensure good education for our children and sufficient food for our families."