Delhi govt to overhaul climate action plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched an initiative to combat the escalating climate crisis in Delhi by focusing on seven critical sectors: electricity, water, waste, green cover, transport, health, and agriculture. At a round-table conference, over 40 departments, experts, and officials convened to overhaul the existing climate policy for 2019, highlighting the urgent need for action as the city faces unprecedented heatwaves and record rainfall.

As per the government, a comprehensive policy will be crafted and sent to the Centre for approval. Environment minister Gopal Rai said the way nature has been tampered with in the blind race of development worldwide, has led to climate change in the whole world, which has started having a direct impact on people’s lives. This year, the people of Delhi had to face the heat waves.

Apart from this, the monsoon rains broke the records of the last several years. “We are also battling air pollution and are constantly working to reduce it. Today, policies are being made on climate change all over the world so that the components of climate change can be identified and controlled. The Centre has also thought about this and worked on making a policy,” the minister added.

The minister further said, “A policy on climate change was formulated in 2019. But seeing the pace with which the climate is changing after 2019, the government started the process of revising the policy on climate change two years ago.