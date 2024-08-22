Delhi: Security guard stabbed to death for flagging "unruly behaviour" of co-worker, four minors held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man who was working as a security guard at a factory here in the Khyala area of west Delhi was stabbed to death by four juveniles in what was revealed as a revenge bid, an official said on Thursday.

The police have apprehended all four juveniles.

According to the official, a PCR call was received around 8.30 pm on Wednesday at Khyala police station regarding a person lying on the road with stab wounds following which the police reached the spot and took the injured man to a hospital where he was declared as 'brought dead'.

The deceased was identified as Vinod (35), a native of Bihar. He was staying alone in Delhi while his family was at his hometown in Bihar.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter after forming multiple teams.