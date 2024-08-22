Delhi: Security guard stabbed to death for flagging "unruly behaviour" of co-worker, four minors held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man who was working as a security guard at a factory here in the Khyala area of west Delhi was stabbed to death by four juveniles in what was revealed as a revenge bid, an official said on Thursday.
The police have apprehended all four juveniles.
According to the official, a PCR call was received around 8.30 pm on Wednesday at Khyala police station regarding a person lying on the road with stab wounds following which the police reached the spot and took the injured man to a hospital where he was declared as 'brought dead'.
The deceased was identified as Vinod (35), a native of Bihar. He was staying alone in Delhi while his family was at his hometown in Bihar.
Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter after forming multiple teams.
"Based on technical and manual information, four juveniles involved in the incident were identified and apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.
The officer said that one of the apprehended juveniles was working in the factory where Vinod worked as a security guard.
"Vinod had flagged the unruly behaviour of the alleged to the owner of the factory, due to which the alleged was removed from the job," the DCP said.
To avenge this humiliation, the accused conspired to eliminate Vinod and on Wednesday, he along with his three friends attacked him with knives. Vinod received multiple injuries following which he died on the spot.
Further probe is still underway, the official added.