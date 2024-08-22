Designers Show the Way

To be modern means being able to read signages and maps in public spaces and navigate your way to your destination independently. However, you might have encountered situations at metro stations or airports where, despite the abundance of signs, a person approaches you for help in traversing the ever-changing urban landscape.

It’s an age-old remark: Oh! How much this place has changed! The urban environment is evolving rapidly, call it capitalism, a love for urban development projects, or the demands of urbanisation. New ventures each year transform the cities we inhabit. Consider all the flyovers, new buildings, recreational parks, and, of course, shopping malls.

How, then, does we make sense of our surroundings when new elements are regularly reimaginng it at a large scale?

This is where design steps in — bridging the gap between memory and the new. Our cities are filled with various kinds of signages and wayfinding objects — directional signs on roads, highways, inside malls, hotels, heritage sites, and other places of significance. TMS sat down with Lopez Design, a design studio based in Gurugram, to understand the process behind creating these communicative objects — signages — for the Central Vista, inaugurated last year.

Constituting concept

“It took us around two years to develop a system of wayfinding tools and signages, and you could say the work is ongoing. We are still auditing and looking for ways to improve the user experience. We have an improved batch of signage s ready, which will be used when it’s time to replace the current ones,” says Anshul Kapoor, vertical lead at Lopez Design. Their studio not only handled the wayfinding for the main axis of Central Vista, the Kartavya Path, but also for the Parliament building, the Prime Minister’s estate, and other upcoming structures along the axis.