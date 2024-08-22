Man rapes four-year-old girl in Delhi, locals attempt to torch accused's house

NEW DELHI: A 4-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Shahbad Dairy area of outer north Delhi following which the police arrested the accused, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Paalak (an alias name), was caught within 12 hours of the incident.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call was received at Shahbad Dairy police station at around 9 pm on Wednesday (August 21) in which a man told the police that his neighbour had lured his 4-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, the police immediately reached the spot where they met the members of the victim's family. The toddler girl was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where she was examined by a doctor.

"A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was prepared and the victim was counselled by a DCW counsellor after which she was safely handed over to her parents," the DCP told TNIE.