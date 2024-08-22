‘Mon Ami, Mussoorie’: From the mountains

Vasundhra Raj, an eponymous brand housing an array of traditional ornamental masterpieces, founded by designer Vasundhra Raj, is dedicated to reviving handcrafted jewellery while representing a new era in collectible heirlooms that celebrate cultural exploration and expression.

The brand unveils a timeless legacy of culture and craftsmanship through ‘Mon Ami, Mussoorie’ — a poetic celebration of the cultural richness and heritage of the mountains. We speak to Raj to know more.

How was ‘Mon Ami, Mussoorie’ conceived?

In the heart of the mountains, you’ll find a deep connection between the jewellery and the tribal women’s sense of self, community, and cultural pride. This collection takes you back to the fragrant hills, echoing the harmonious songs of Pahadi women and the beat of drums, with their tinkling ornaments. It is a journey through time and tradition, celebrating our cultural roots through each piece of jewellery and the stories they hold.