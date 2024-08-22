NGT slams, fines DJB over Yamuna pollution

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rebuked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and fined it for failing to appear in a case assessing the performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along the river Yamuna.

The NGT has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter, highlighting concerns over the pollution levels in the Yamuna and the efficiency of STPs managed by the DJB.

As per NGT, despite notices, the DJB neither filed a response nor appeared before it. This led the NGT to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on the DJB CEO, to be deposited with the Registrar General of the Tribunal within two weeks.

The NGT’s stated, “In spite of issuance of notice to the DJB, neither any reply has been filed by the DJB nor is DJB represented.”

The case involves a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report showing alarming water quality at 38 STPs. The report shows high counts of fecal coliform, indicating deficient treatment and inadequate disinfection before the release of treated wastewater. In several instances, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand levels failed to meet the required standards, raising environmental and public health concerns.

The NGT has expressed reservation over the lack of action from DJB. The CPCB, in its August 5, 2024 report, highlighted the use of chlorination and ultraviolet disinfection methods at the STPs but noted that their efficacy was not properly assessed.

The NGT also criticised CPCB for not taking swift action against the violations.