Vinesh Phogat accuses Delhi Police of withdrawing security for wrestlers testifying against WFI chief

However, the Delhi Police denied any such removal of the security and claimed that the security officers were called for routine firing and training practices.

"This is a routine affair in the police. Some security officers have reached back already and some will reach tonight with them," a senior police officer said, adding that the wrestlers are being briefed about the same.

The officer further clarified that there was no order of withdrawal of security.

"If there is any delay of the security person reaching, it will be inquired," the officer said.

Notably, the Rouse Avenue Court had in July summoned a survivor and witness to provide evidence in a sexual harassment case against the former WFI chief. The court had sought to advance the criminal proceedings initiated by women wrestlers against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

The formal framing of charges against Singh and Tomar took place on May 21, with both denying the allegations and demanding a trial. The court had initially ordered the framing of charges on May 10, following sufficient material evidence against Singh for sexual harassment and outraging modesty of five women wrestlers.

Charges under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC have been framed against Singh, along with charges under Section 506 (part 1) based on allegations by two women.