Commuters face hardships as taxi-auto strike enters second day in Delhi

NEW DELHI: People faced a difficult time booking cabs and autorickshaws through app-based aggregator services as the auto-taxi strike in Delhi-NCR entered its second day on Friday.

The two-day strike was called by the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union to demand adequate compensation services from aggregators.

This along with the launch of bike taxis has further hit livelihood of cab and autorickshaw drivers, the unions have alleged.

Fifteen unions are part of the strike in Delhi and the National Capital Region Commuters claimed that while some auto drivers were charging extra on the usual fare, some were refusing to go to certain destinations.

Vinay Kumar said, "I tried booking an auto on an app to reach my residence in Jangpura from the New Delhi railway station but was unable to do so."

"Though I got an auto, I had to pay Rs 100 extra on the usual fare drivers charge for Jangpura," he said.

Khushboo, a media professional, who travels to Delhi from Gurugram, said, "Cabs were refusing to go to Delhi as drivers feared that they could face resistance.