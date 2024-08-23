Delhi HC questions Union Bank executive director appointment amid pending sexual harassment charges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday raised serious concerns over the appointment of Pankaj Dwivedi as the Executive Director of Union Bank of India, despite a pending chargesheet against him for sexual harassment.

The court questioned how such an appointment could proceed without necessary clearance from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed its reservations during a hearing, pointing out that vigilance clearance is a critical requirement, especially in the current climate of heightened scrutiny on such matters.

“How is this possible? In today’s atmosphere… You will require vigilance clearance,” the Bench remarked, adding that the broader implications of the appointment should have been considered before making such decision. HC issued notices to the Central Government, CVC, and Dwivedi, directing them to respond to the concerns raised. The next hearing on Oct 4.