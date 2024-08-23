Delhi HC seeks report on tree-cutting near Nizamuddin heritage sites

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought an urgent status report from the forest department about the alleged illegal cutting of trees near the historic Mazar-e-Ghalib and Chausathh Khamba monuments in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notices to several authorities, including the forest department, MCD, Delhi Police, and the Superintending Archaeologist, instructing them to submit their findings within two weeks.

The case has been scheduled for further hearing on September 17. In the interim, the HC has directed the authorities to protect all trees in the area and prevent any further cutting.

The matter was brought to the court’s attention by the Hazrat Nizamuddin Welfare Association, an NGO, which filed a petition seeking immediate action against those responsible for the illegal tree-cutting and calling for removal of unauthorised high-rise tin sheds in the area. These sheds, the petition claims, were set up to facilitate illegal construction.

The petitioner said the unlawful activity began in May when anti-social elements targeted a piece of land adjacent to the protected monuments. The area is home to several mature trees, including neem, banyan, and peepal, with rich environmental and cultural value. Despite complaints, the petitioner alleged no action was taken to stop deforestation, which continued even after a fresh complaint was filed on July 28.