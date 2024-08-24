A frail guard, stray dogs: Hospital security in a nutshell

NEW DELHI: “Do you think he’ll be able to protect me if a patient’s attendant turns violent?” asked a young female doctor, gesturing towards the elderly security guard stationed outside the emergency ward of a hospital. The guard, aged 50, with his thin frame and a voice faint as a whistle, was seen diligently instructing the patient attendants to refrain from causing ruckus in the emergency room. Some took heed of his commands, while others — clearly having shut out the frail man — ignored him completely.
Hospital security in Delhi has been the talk of the town since July 14, when two criminals waltzed into Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, determined to turn a medical facility into a crime scene. Their grand plan? To carry out one of the most audacious killings in recent memory, at a place dedicated to healing.
The shooters, led by a juvenile gang leader who should have clearly stuck to video games rather than real-life crimes, fired the first shot at a patient. However, as fate would have it, his pistol jammed. Before he could get a second chance, another shooter fired three shots. The leader, not to be outdone, quickly repaired his pistol and fired another round, inadvertently killing an innocent bystander instead of the intended target.
This debacle, as you might imagine, exposed some rather glaring flaws in the city hospital’s security apparatus. Then, a month later, the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata jolted the nation and the medical community out of their collective slumber.
In response, a unified chorus demanding a central protection act for doctors rose among anxious medical professionals. This newspaper, ever the diligent observer, decided to investigate the current state of hospital security in Delhi.
A glimpse of security: Metal detectors & CCTV
Our first stop was Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where two guards — one of whom looked like he was auditioning for a part in a B-town action movie — were stationed with handheld metal detectors outside the emergency ward. The Delhi government had promised an arsenal of security enhancements: metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and armed guards.
From afar, it looked like a fortress. Up close, however, it resembled more of a half-hearted attempt at bolstering security. Some people breezed through, merely announcing their destination and waltzing past metal detectors, which seemed more decorative than functional.
When we tried to enter, the guards questioned us about our purpose of visit. Upon receiving an answer that was evidently unsatisfactory, they promptly denied entry, proving that the security system wasn’t as dire as it seemed — at least not for those who could muster a plausible excuse.
Ironically, moments later, we discovered another entrance and sauntered past the same guards, who, despite their initial surprise, decided not to pursue further.
From overcrowded wards to patients’ abuse
The doctors on duty were, understandably, less than thrilled. They grappled with overcrowded wards, punishing shift hours, and the looming threat of irate patient families. One particularly harrowing tale came from a female doctor who recounted a recent episode where a patient’s son had screamed at her and nearly attacked her — had she not retreated in time and her colleagues intervened.
On the plus side, GTB Hospital had invested in a veritable army of CCTV cameras, providing a surveillance network that could potentially track every single sneeze in the corridors. Clearly, the focus on CCTV was to ensure that no act of violence went unrecorded.
Dark spots and stray dogs: A tragic comedy
The next stop was Hindu Rao Hospital. Here, the situation resembled a poorly-lit horror film. The parking area, marked by eerie dark spots, had the ambience of a crime scene in the making. Empty beer cans littered the pathways, adding to the chilling atmosphere.
A nurse on duty voiced her trepidations about nighttime commutes, highlighting the lack of security for women. Additionally, the sight of people sleeping on the floor, with some allegedly under the influence, added to the grim picture.
Stray dogs further tarnished the hospital’s image. At Lok Nayak hospital, a reputed institution, stray dogs roamed freely, as if on a leisurely stroll through the corridors. One dog was spotted lounging near the emergency ward, while others made themselves at home right outside lifts. At Hindu Rao, a couple of dogs were seen ambling through areas where people were sleeping. Clearly, the canines had little knowledge on hospital decorum.
Government promises: What we can expect
Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has promised a security overhaul, including deploying ex-servicemen as security guards and a dedicated push for a special law to protect doctors. The Delhi government also plans to install CCTV cameras in all hospital corridors within the next three months. It’s almost as if they’re preparing for a security makeover worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.
While the Delhi government is busy painting a picture of enhanced hospital security, the reality, as observed, is a bit more farcical. Between ineffective metal detectors, security guards who might as well have been on holiday, and stray dogs taking over hospital wards, the state of security for doctors is anything but reassuring.
The government’s plans for ex-servicemen and additional CCTV might just be the ticket to transforming these beleaguered hospitals into secure havens — at least on paper.