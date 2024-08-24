Narela’s unsold flats: DTC to start feeder buses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has joined hands with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to extend feeder bus service to its housing projects in Narela.

Officials said the department is processing the selection of the routes where the feeder buses would ply. “It will depend on the number of people residing in the housing schemes and willing to take the service,” an official said, adding that in the future, if the demand is high, DDA will make this arrangement for other residential complexes as well.

“We would launch it as a mobility facility while also treating it as a trial run to expand it to other areas where DDA’s using schemes are located like Dwarka,” the official added.

Officials said the move is expected to boost the sales of unsold inventory of the housing schemes in Narela. The DDA has built 4,000 flats under three housing schemes in the area.

The DDA has also asked the MCD to improve the roads and greenery around the area.