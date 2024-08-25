BJP MLA Abhay moves Delhi HC over alleged discrimination in CCTV installation

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Abhay Verma, representing the Laxmi Nagar constituency, has moved the Delhi High Court, alleging discriminatory practices in the installation of CCTV cameras by the AAP dispensation.

Verma’s petition claims that the Delhi government, under the directive of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, approved installation of CCTV cameras primarily in areas represented by ruling party MLAs, neglecting other constituencies like Laxmi Nagar.

The plea, scheduled for hearing on August 27 before a bench including Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, argues that this selective approach compromises the safety and security of residents in neglected areas.

As per the plea, the Delhi Public Works Department, responsible for the installations, followed a “pick and choose” policy, favouring areas where AAP leaders were elected.

Verma’s counsel submitted that Laxmi Nagar was deliberately left out from the CCTV installation plan, despite a survey by Bharat Electronics Limited indicating that over 2,000 cameras were necessary for comprehensive coverage of the constituency. The BJP MLA had previously made representations to the Chief Secretary urging action over the issue, but received no response.

The plea asserts that lack of CCTV cameras has exacerbated law and order issues in Laxmi Nagar, leaving residents vulnerable. Verma urged the court to direct authorities to install cameras in Laxmi Nagar without further delay.