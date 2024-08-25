Doctor slapped at hospital in Delhi, FIR lodged against accused

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man slapped an on-duty doctor while his son and daughter misbehaved with the staff at the Hedgewar Hospital in the city's Shahdara area on Sunday, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Yaad Rao, was admitted to the hospital as a patient with a head injury and is still unconscious.

Additional DCP (Shahdara) Rajeev Kumar told The New Indian Express that they received information about the incident from the Hedgewar hospital following which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

At the hospital, the accused Yaad Rao was found admitted while his daughter and son were also present there.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the accused Yaad Rao lives close by in the Shahdara district. "He fell down at his residence and got injury on his head as he was heavily intoxicated," the Additional DCP told TNIE.

As blood was oozing out from his head, the injured Yaad Rao was brought to the Hedgewar hospital by his son and daughter.

When an on-duty junior resident Dr Manoj was performing a suturing (stitches) procedure on the head of the injured Rao, he felt a little pain and got violent. "The accused Yaad Rao stood up and slapped Dr Manoj while his daughter and son also misbehaved with the staff," the officer said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of the hospital, the police registered an FIR under sections 121 (causing hurt to public servant) and 223 (disobeying order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 3 (Prohibition of violence) and 4 (penalty) of the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage To Property) Act, 2008 against all the three accused -- father and his two children.

The officer further informed that the accused Yaad Rao is still unconscious and further legal action will be taken after he gains consciousness.