Explicit video on Connaught Place billboard shocks commuters

Explicit video on billboard catches commuters offguard

Commuters at the iconic Connaught Place on Thursday night had to lower their eyes as they briskly marched away from the LED advertisement board where a pornographic video had just come on. The clip, spanning a few seconds, caught passersby scrambling to hide their embarrassment, making urgent calls to the authorities to immediately expunge the vile video on full display at the heart of the national capital. The clip was later removed from the board with the help of civic authorities, a police officer said. Delhi Police has lodged an FIR over the lecherous content under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and investigation is on to nab the culprits behind the episode, the officer added.

BJP cautious about who gets to run for Assembly polls

Deliberations and endless sessions of brainstorming have become routine at the Delhi state BJP office located at Pandit Pant Marg. The discussions involve the fate of several leaders eyeing a ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls in the city. Party sources say the BJP top brass is extremely serious over the distribution of tickets this time around; tickets will only be granted to those who can ensure victory, sources whispered. A list of candidates who have faced multiple poll defeats is being prepared, ready to put under the axe. The saffron party has high hopes to end their 26 years of exile in Delhi.

St Stephen’s clarifies rejection of 12 applications

Following recent claims by a Delhi University official that St Stephen’s College did not accept 12 applications under the newly-introduced ‘Single Girl Child’ quota, the college ended up issuing an official statement on Thursday. The college explained that although it had allocated additional seats in the past two years – 20% and 10% above the sanctioned limit, respectively – it had agreed to cap the number of additional seats to only 5% this year. The college said it had honoured this arrangement by accommodating allocations under the new reservation quotas, including the Single Girl Child category, alongside the SC/ST and OBC categories.