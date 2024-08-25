Firing at pub in South Delhi after argument over seating arrangement, two arrested

NEW DELHI: A group of men created ruckus and one among them fired a shot in the air after they engaged in an argument at a club in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said they have caught two of the accused while their other associates are being rounded up.

The arrested accused were identified as Ahmed and Mangal, both residents of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

According to the officer, a group of young men had arrived at the Love Bites Cafe in the Satya Niketan area to celebrate a birthday party.

However, they had an argument with the pub manager which immediately escalated and one among them fired a shot from his gun in the air.

Following the gunfire, the pub management made a PCR call around 8 pm at South Campus police station and the police arrived at the spot.

"The beat staff who was on patrol nabbed one of the accused Ahmed after a hot chase. He works as Paneer vendor in Jahangirpuri," the DCP said.

More staff was then dispatched to the spot where they initiated an inquiry.

"A man who works as a service boy at the cafe stated that at about 8.30 p.m some boys came in Cafe for dinner and one of them sat on a glass table in cafe, on this the owner objected and an argument started between them," the officer said.

Thereafter some more boys came inside the cafe and started scuffling with the cafe staff. At this juncture, one of the alleged fired in air outside.

Accordingly, based on his statement, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police nabbed the accused shooter who was involved in a late-night firing incident at a popular sweet shop in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

The accused shooter identified as Vishnu alias Kranti was arrested after a brief exchange of fire.