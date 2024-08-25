Mistaken for toy gun, Class 6 boy takes deceased father's pistol to school in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A boy studying in sixth standard mistakenly took his father's pistol to his school in the Dwarka area of the city thinking it was a "toy gun," a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

Fortunately, the pistol had no magazine and even the 11-year-old boy did not attempt to use it in any way.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received regarding the matter at Najafgarh police station on August 24 after which the police staff reached the spot i.e. Green Valley School, Deepak Vihar, Najafgarh.

"At the school, it transpired that a student of class 6th had his father's licensed pistol in his bag. The pistol was without a magazine," the DCP said.

The mother of the boy had already been summoned by the school management and was present at the school.

She informed the cops that the pistol belonged to her late husband who had purchased and also had the arms license.

"Her husband had expired few months ago and today she had kept the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station, which by mistake came in her son’s school bag," the officer said.

When the cops asked the boy, he told them -- "I thought it to be toy".

The police checked the license of the pistol which was found to be correct and no cognizable offence was found to have been committed in the matter. The pistol was later deposited by the mother in the Maalkhana of Baba Hari Das Nagar on the same day.