Delhi: Body of four-year-old girl found in drain

NEW DELHI: A 4-year-old girl died by drowning in a village drain in north Delhi’s Alipur area, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Sunday. The deceased girl, identified as Muskan, reportedly fell into the drain while on her way to meet her father working in the fields.

DCP (outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said upon information, Alipur police station personnel started search for the missing girl at Palla-Bakthwarpur road near the agricultural land of Mukesh.

After a thorough search, the girl was found in a small drain in an unconscious state. The cops recovered the girl from the drain and took her to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Consequently, a forensic team of the Delhi Police was dispatched to the scene which inspected the area to gather evidence that could point towards foul play. However, nothing suspicious was found after the forensic examination. The cops also recorded the statements of family members who didn’t raise any suspicion.