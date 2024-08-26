Delhi govt urges schoolchildren to submit novel ideas for innovation marathon

NEW DELHI: On the fourth anniversary of the New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Education has issued directions to all school heads asking children to participate in an innovation marathon, where they will innovatively present community ideas.

“In this school innovation marathon, students from all the schools of the Directorate of Education, Delhi government can participate by identifying community problems of their choice and developing innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes,” read the circular issued on Friday.

According to the circular, the top teams will get funding support from the Union ministry of education, internship opportunities through the student innovator programme with leading corporate and incubation centres and other recognition for their innovation.

As per the official notification issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, the primary objectives of the innovation marathon is to foster innovation and creativity among school students and equip the youth with skills to identify and solve problems.

The program is also intended to encourage students to identify and address real-world community problems and offer them exposure to the professional environment through internships and incubation opportunities and promote a culture of entrepreneurship among young innovators.

The projects’ final submission date is November 10, and the top 10 teams will be announced by January 25, 2025.