Delhi: Three killed, two injured after speeding truck runs over them

NEW DELHI: At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries as a speeding truck ran over them in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed, the injured were identified as Mushtaq (35) and Kamlesh (36). They are currently receiving treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The accident took place behind Shastri Park Metro station at Tarbuz Market.

DCP (north east) Joy Tirkey said that a PCR call was received at 4.56 am regarding the accident in the Shastri Park area.

"An MGV, Canter truck from Seelampur and approaching Iron Bridge, climbed on the central verge and ran over five persons sleeping on the footpath," the DCP told TNIE.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused," he added.

The driver of the offending vehicle allegedly fled from the spot leaving his truck behind.

Based on the statement of the injured, the police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.