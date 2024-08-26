Domestic violence: Teenager held for murdering father in Delhi's Rohini

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy allegedly smacked his father on the head with a plastic pipe, killing him instantly, in a fit of rage as the latter was quarreling with his wife, the boy’s mother, at their residence in Aman Vihar area of northwest Delhi’s Rohini, a senior police officer said on Sunday. The accused teen has been apprehended by the cops, he added.

Sharing details of the incident, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said upon information a local police team reached the scene of crime where a man was found in an unconscious condition. He was then taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. “Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased used to beat his wife and children on trivial issues while in an inebriated state,” the DCP said.

On Sunday, a quarrel broke out between the couple, leading the deceased husband to repeatedly thrash his wife. Their 16-year-old son attempted to intervene and pacify the argument, but it was in vein. As the argument spiraled into violence the accused teen attacked his father with a plastic pipe, hitting him on the head.

According to DCP Sidhu, “On Sunday, the deceased picked up a quarrel with his wife and was thrashing her, when his son intervened and hit his father’s head with a plastic pipe which resulted in his death.”

Based on preliminary enquiry and the circumstances leading to the incident, police have registered a case of murder against the accused boy and apprehended him, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.