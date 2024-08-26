Lieutenant Governor, officials complicit in tree-felling, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and his officials were responsible for the “unauthorised” felling of trees in the protected Ridge area.

Around 1,100 trees were allegedly hacked without the requisite sanctions at the Ridge area in south Delhi’s Mehrauli to widen a 2.3-km stretch of the Chattarpur Satbari-Gaushala road. The trees were axed despite the matter being in the Supreme Court.

At a press conference on Sunday, citing affidavits submitted before the top court, the minister alleged that the L-G and senior officials were either complicit in or willfully ignorant of their illegal actions.

“The Supreme Court has been hearing a case regarding the illegal felling of about 1,100 trees in the Satbari Ridge area of Delhi without permission. The L-G had visited the tree felling site on February 3. When the apex court asked about this, it was misled by saying that the L-G had not visited the area in question, but a hospital,” the minister said.

Bharadwaj claimed that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Bakshi, in his affidavit to the top court, stated that the L-G visited the site and directed the officials to expedite the work. “DDA member engineering Ashok Kumar Gupta has also written in his affidavit that on March 3, the L-G, after completing his visit to the Central Armed Police Force Institute of Medical Science Hospital, made a stop-over to the site where he reviewed the progress of the road work,” the minister added.