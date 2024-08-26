Threat at every step: What it takes to stay alive as women

Grim figures

Violence and abuse against women and girls is frequent on streets, in public transportation and in other public places.

Such occurrences restrict women’s right to mobility, discouraging their freedom to walk freely and move in public spaces of their choice. Such violence also limits their access to essential services and adversely impact their health and wellbeing.

In 2022, the Delhi Police registered a total of 1212 cases of sexual assault which says that on an average three women were raped daily in the city. If compared to the previous year’s data, it was comparatively less as 2021 saw 2076 cases of sexual assault.

Yet, the figures were grim as Delhi stood at the first spot among 19 metropolitan cities in terms of rape cases.

According to the data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau, the total crime against women in 2022 saw a marginal decline in Delhi compared to the previous year’s data. In 2022, the city recorded a total of 14,247 cases of crimes against women while 14,277 were logged in 2021.

The city almost regularly makes national headlines for crime against women.

Though several steps have been taken by the authorities and law enforcement agencies, there is still a long way to go to make women feel safe and secure in the city.

A senior police officer while speaking to TNIE only a multi-dimensional approach like education, child safety institutions, and awareness can help curb the heinous crime. “Clubbing multiple heads of crimes as a major crime category cannot give correct pictures of law and order in the city. This year alone lot of international drug cases, sensational cases like Sidhu Moosewala, and other gang-related arrests have been made by Special Cell and Crime Branch as well as other districts. These are good detections that have brought accolades to Delhi Police,” the officer said.

Notably, the proactive initiatives and fair registration have contributed to more robust reporting of crime against women. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the percentage of worked-out cases increases with time, as absconding accused are also arrested. To prevent heinous crimes from taking place, the measures adopted by Delhi Police include night patrolling, mobile women police team, presence of women in PCR vans, and deployment of women cops around girls’ colleges and schools, etc.But even as stringent laws are in place coupled with the proactive approach of Delhi Police and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 percent), molestation of women cases (90.98 percent), and insult to modesty of women (85.75 percent), the crime against women is not declining.

One of the surprising reasons is that most of the time, the person committing a heinous crime is known to the victim woman.

Three years back, in about 98.78 percent of rape cases, the accused were known to the victim while strangers were involved in only about 1.22 percent of cases. “This marginal percentage, where the police can help prevent the crime, has further declined to 0.03 % which means in 99.70 percent of cases of sexual assault, the accused is known to the victim,” the officer said. Delhi Police, had in its annual report in 2021, said that of all the rape cases reported throughout the year, 13 percent times the accused was a relative of the victim, 11 percent times a neighbour, 46 percent times a family or a friend, and 1 percent time an employee or a co-worker.

With even after more than 10 years of the brutal gangrape of Nirbhaya and no decline in rape cases, the time has come that the concept of ‘gender sensittization’ is taken seriously!