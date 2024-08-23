Hema Committee report: This is not cinema, but shockingly real

Nude scenes. Explicit acts. Criminal gangs. Midnight knocks. Online harassment...
The plot is disturbing, or to be more precise, shocking.
Unfortunately, this is not cinema. No, not a crime thriller. This is real.
The Justice K Hema Committee report which looked into the working conditions of women in Malayalam film industry presents a rather bleak picture.
Nevertheless, the findings of the report have evoked a mixed response. While some expressed shock, others sighed in resignation dubbing the findings "an open secret."
And, as always, the political blame game began.
Still, such a committee is the first of its kind in India. It was formed by the Kerala government following the sexual harassment of a leading actress in 2017 to look into the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee submitted its report to the government in 2020.
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) established in 2017 has been instrumental behind the constitution of the committee. It's a story of resilience. A different story.
Coming four years later, the committee report’s dissemination has been marked by significant redactions; specifically, 55 pages detailing personal accounts of sexual harassment have been obscured. Despite this, the report was made accessible to select journalists under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, revealing only a fraction of its findings. Of note, 13 pages and 30 points have been excised from the publicly available document.
As mentioned, the report presents a damning indictment of the pervasive and systemic sexual harassment afflicting female professionals within the Malayalam film industry. The committee has identified at least 17 distinct forms of exploitation experienced by women across 30 different categories. These include overt sexual demands for entry, sexual harassment, and various forms of physical and emotional abuse.
In a startling revelation, among others, the report describes instances of coercion where actresses have been forced to perform nude scenes and engage in explicit acts, often with little or no prior warning. One particular case involves a director who, after three months of preparation and shooting, demanded an actress perform nude scenes and a lip-lock. Despite her objections, she was compelled to expose her body. The following day, she was further pressured into a bathtub scene, prompting her to abandon the film and forfeit her unpaid remuneration.
In another egregious revelation, the report describes instances where female actors were subjected to harassment, including nocturnal disturbances by inebriated industry figures. The report indicates that survivors are reluctant to come forward due to threats of severe repercussions, not only to themselves but also to their families.
Quite significantly, the report has raised grave concerns about the pervasive influence of a so-called "criminal gang". It unequivocally asserts that this entrenched group—comprising prominent directors, actors, and producers—wields significant control, effectively monopolising the industry and stifling dissent. This "mafia," as characterized by the report, is allegedly capable of obliterating the careers of individuals who dare to challenge its authority, including top-tier actors within the industry.
It also elucidates the egregious practice of coercive “adjustments” demanded from women seeking roles. Moreover, the report sheds light on the prevalent issue of online harassment, encompassing sexually explicit comments and threats. These sections have been redacted, but the report transitions to advocate for the establishment of Internal Complaint Committees (ICCs) within every production unit and the Association of Malayalam Artistes (AMMA). The committee observes that there is considerable reluctance among women to approach these bodies, due to fears of bias and breach of privacy, given that many members are entrenched within the industry’s power structures.
The report shows that despite decades of independence, the systemic inequalities that women face—particularly in sectors like the film industry—are deeply rooted in a patriarchal structure that systematically undermines their autonomy and agency.
The Protection of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, though a progressive step, remains inadequately broad to address the complexities of both formal and informal workplaces such as the film industry. Recent incidents, like the tragic case involving a Kolkata doctor, serve as stark reminders of the pervasive violence against women, amplifying the urgency for comprehensive reform.
The proposed specialized legislation for the film industry by the Kerala government, in tandem with an expansion of the POSH Act, marks a pivotal shift towards addressing sector-specific challenges and enhancing protections where they are most needed. Establishing robust internal complaint mechanisms, creating welfare funds and implementing mandatory gender awareness training are essential measures to foster a more equitable and respectful work environment.
The four-year delay in the release of the Hema Committee’s report highlights a troubling lapse in proactive measures by the State Women’s Commission. This delay reflects a broader issue of insufficient vigilance in tackling systemic problems. Despite the perception of film actresses as a privileged group, the report reveals that they are not exempt from exploitation and abuse. The reluctance of victims to come forward due to stigma and fear of retribution further underscores the need for a robust institutional framework to support them. It is imperative that women assert their voices against these injustices, with the active involvement of men being crucial in this fight for gender equality.
Parvathy Thiruvothu’s call to shift the discourse from “casting couch” to recognizing sexual harassment as a grave human rights violation aligns with international standards, such as those established by the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) framework.
Historically, women’s issues were often sidelined as secondary concerns rather than being acknowledged as fundamental human rights issues. This reflects a pervasive bias that must be addressed.
The male-dominated Malayalam cinema industry has long perpetuated chauvinistic and misogynistic portrayals, with actors previously making derogatory remarks and strong female characters being vilified. This illustrates a broader societal issue where cinema, far from being mere entertainment, actively influences and reflects social attitudes. To counteract this, regular gender awareness programs on film sets, supported by state women's development bodies, are essential to ensuring that the industry fosters a climate of respect and equality.
Constitutional principles such as the Right to Equality, Right to Freedom, and Right to Life and Personal Liberty underscore the imperative nature of these reforms. By aligning with these principles, we can ensure that all professionals in the industry, particularly women, receive the dignity, safety and fairness they deserve. Moving forward requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders—government bodies, industry leaders, and individuals—to transform the industry into a model of gender equity and professional integrity. The Justice Hema Committee report provides a critical blueprint for this transformation.
As we move forward, both the industry and its audience must reject outdated norms and adopt a culture that champions the rights and dignity of all individuals. The Justice Hema Committee report places us at a crucial juncture for reform within the Malayalam film industry and beyond.