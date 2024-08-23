Hema Committee report: This is not cinema, but shockingly real

Nude scenes. Explicit acts. Criminal gangs. Midnight knocks. Online harassment...

The plot is disturbing, or to be more precise, shocking.

Unfortunately, this is not cinema. No, not a crime thriller. This is real.

The Justice K Hema Committee report which looked into the working conditions of women in Malayalam film industry presents a rather bleak picture.

Nevertheless, the findings of the report have evoked a mixed response. While some expressed shock, others sighed in resignation dubbing the findings "an open secret."

And, as always, the political blame game began.

Still, such a committee is the first of its kind in India. It was formed by the Kerala government following the sexual harassment of a leading actress in 2017 to look into the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee submitted its report to the government in 2020.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) established in 2017 has been instrumental behind the constitution of the committee. It's a story of resilience. A different story.

Coming four years later, the committee report’s dissemination has been marked by significant redactions; specifically, 55 pages detailing personal accounts of sexual harassment have been obscured. Despite this, the report was made accessible to select journalists under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, revealing only a fraction of its findings. Of note, 13 pages and 30 points have been excised from the publicly available document.

As mentioned, the report presents a damning indictment of the pervasive and systemic sexual harassment afflicting female professionals within the Malayalam film industry. The committee has identified at least 17 distinct forms of exploitation experienced by women across 30 different categories. These include overt sexual demands for entry, sexual harassment, and various forms of physical and emotional abuse.

In a startling revelation, among others, the report describes instances of coercion where actresses have been forced to perform nude scenes and engage in explicit acts, often with little or no prior warning. One particular case involves a director who, after three months of preparation and shooting, demanded an actress perform nude scenes and a lip-lock. Despite her objections, she was compelled to expose her body. The following day, she was further pressured into a bathtub scene, prompting her to abandon the film and forfeit her unpaid remuneration.