Filmmaker Aashiq Abu says sitting on Hema committee report was not expected from Kerala govt 

He further said that there is a group of powerful people who can control the film industry.
Filmmaker Aashiq Abu.
Filmmaker Aashiq Abu. (Photo|Facebook)
Express News Service
KOCHI: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu has criticised the Kerala government for not taking the Hema Committee report seriously and expecting the victims to file complaints to register cases and investigate.

"We need to have better clarity about the issues mentioned in the report. The state government should take the initiative to investigate the incidents discussed in the report. Now the Kerala High Court has also directed the state government to take action. According to what I have understood, the Left government, released the report only after pressure from all sides," he said.

"The issues in the industry are documented in the report. It is not right to say that cases can be registered only after survivors file a complaint. From the incidents, I feel there is a group of powerful people who can control the film industry," he said.

