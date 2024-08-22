Kerala High Court asks govt to submit full Hema committee report in sealed cover

KOCHI: Observing that the revelations in the report submitted by Justice K Hema are serious, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the entire report in a sealed cover.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu issued the order on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against those who had committed sexual exploitation and harassment of women in the film industry as found by the Hema Committee.