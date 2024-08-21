Hema Committee report: UDF dismisses CM's claims of not revealing report contents as false

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Justice Hema through a letter had urged him not to reveal the contents of the Hema Committee report, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan dismissed such claims as false.

Satheesan produced Hema's letter before the media. Talking to reporters at his official residence at Cantonment House, Satheesan alleged that for 4.5 years the Chief Minister had protected the predators.

Ever since Culture Minister Saji Cherian and the Chief Minister had claimed that the state government would hold a cinema conclave, the Opposition has been ridiculing the same. On Wednesday, Satheesan alleged that Pinarayi's claims on Justice Hema Committee's report is farce and that the CM has been trying to run away from responsibilities.

"Justice Hema had never urged the state government in her letter not to reveal the contents of her report. Pinarayi has been trying to mislead everyone where he thought the letter would never be leaked. In fact, what Hema had demanded before the state government is that they should ensure that the guidelines entrusted by the Supreme Court should be abided," said Satheesan.

The Supreme Court's guidelines include that the victims name should not be made public. Satheesan also informed that as per POCSO law section 21 it's punishable to suppress the wrongdoings.

"(1) Any person, who fails to report the commission of an offence under sub-section (1) of section 19 or section 20 or who fails to record such offence under sub-section (2) of section 19 shall be punished with imprisonment of either description which may extend to six months or with fine or with both", added Satheesan.