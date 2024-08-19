Hema Committee report reveals all-male power group, systemic sexual harassment against women in Mollywood

The Kerala government released the 233-page Justice K Hema Committee Report on Monday. The report released under the RTI Act, after removing 63 pages from the 295-page initial report reveals the existence of an all-male power group involving 15 big shots, including directors, producers and actors in the Malayalam industry. The power group determine who should stay in the industry and who should be cast in films, the report says.

The report said that the Malayalam film industry is heavily influenced by criminals and misogynists.

A group of influential male directors, producers, and actors is referred as a 'mafia' because they wield the power to ruin careers of those who speak out against them. The report confirmed the involvement of "major" actors.

The report observed the existence of a primitive approach to women in Malayalam cinema and confirmed the existence of the casting couch syndrome in the industry.

The report said that directors and producers often pressure women into exploitative situations. Women who agree to their terms are referred to by code names - 'Cooperating artists.' Multiple statements have surfaced of women compromising their integrity for roles.

Production controllers acted as manipulative middlemen, according to the report.

The report also reveals distressing details about sexual harassment against women in the industry including actors and other technicians.

The report talks about a woman who was abused by an actor who revealed that she had to play the role of his wife the very next day. Unable to face him, she struggled through 17 takes.

Actresses would often face persistent knocking at their doors, with the knocks growing more forceful if they didn’t respond. One actress expressed her fear that they might break in.

The report says the victims of harassment hesitated to approach the police due to fear for their lives.

'If one complains, consequences will be severe... they will be silenced. They even threatened to target families if anyone complained,' the report says.

The report talks about pay disparities and lack of privacy and adequate facilities for women in the industry. Even basic facilities like restrooms were denied to them.

According to the report, junior artists are told that they will be given a chance in cinema if they comply with the demands for sex. They are told that they will have to adjust and compromise if they wanted to come in to the film industry.

One of the artists stated that WhatsApp groups are created by certain coordinators or managers with both men and women members in the group and are provided an opportunity to contact each other and get acquainted.

Junior artists had no fixed working hours, often from 7 am to 2 am with no overtime pay and no transport provided to return home. The report also said that some junior artists were too afraid to give statements to the committee members.

The report is based on the deposition of 51 persons.

The decision to release the report came after a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by actor Ranjini challenging a single judge’s order upholding the State Information Commission (SIC) order to make public Justice K Hema Committee’s report on working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry with limited redactions.