After four days, AMMA speaks up and denies any wrongdoing in Mollywood

KOCHI: It took around four days for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to respond to the findings of the Hema committee report. And when the film artists' body finally chose to respond, it denied any knowledge of sexual harassment in the industry, or the presence of a 'power group' that controls the Malayalam film sector.

AMMA, which fielded its general secretary Siddique, and two yesteryear female actors Jomol and Ananya for the news briefing at its office in Kochi, also denied casting couch in Mollywood though it admitted receiving a complaint in 2018 regarding an incident that happened in 2006.

"In the last 40 years since I entered into the industry, I have not heard of any power group.," said Siddique.

"There was a high-power committee constituted several years back, which included the representatives of all associations in the industry. However, the committee is now inactive. Moreover, no such group can deny the opportunities to any artists. It will not help the industry function smoothly," he added.

AMMA's official stand is in complete variance with the 233-page Hema Committee report, which mentions the presence of a power group that controls the industry and the existence of the casting couch phenomenon.

"No one in the industry has directly complained about the casting couch to the association," he said, recalling a complaint the association received back in 2018.

"We received a complaint from an actress back in 2018 regarding an incident that happened in 2006. However, somehow, we missed checking the complaint. We will be looking into it to address the issue raised," Siddique added.