Two held for firing outside cafe at Delhi

NEW DELHI: A ruckus broke out at a club in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, where a group fired a shot in air. DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said they have caught two of the accused while their other associates are yet to get arrested. The accused were identified as Ahmed and Mangal, both residents of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

According to the officer, a group of young men had arrived at the Love Bites Cafe in the Satya Niketan to attend a birthday party. However, they had an argument with the pub manager which soon spiraled into violence with one among them firing a shot from his gun in the air.

Following the gunshot, the pub management called cops at South Campus police station at 8.48 pm. “The beat staff on patrol nabbed accused Ahmed after a hot chase. He works as vendor in Jahangirpuri,” DCP said.

“A man working as a service boy at the cafe said a few young men came in for dinner and one of them sat on a glass table to which the owner objected,” the officer said. Thereafter another group of youths came inside the cafe and started scuffling with the staff. At this juncture, one of the accused fired a shot outside the cafe. Based on statements, the police have registered a case and a probe is underway.