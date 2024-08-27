Defecting AAP councillors will be sidelined: MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday lashed out at the BJP, calling it a “use and throw” party that sidelines leaders after using them.

This remark came in response to the recent defection of five AAP councillors to the BJP, which may boost BJP’s chances in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee elections.

Addressing the press, Sanjay Singh said any leader who quits AAP is “politically ruined,” a trend he believes will continue with these councillors. He admitted that while AAP’s “mathematics” might seem flawed at times, everything ultimately falls into place according to plan, predicting that this will be proven in the Standing Committee elections.

With the departure of five AAP councillors – Ramchandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Mamata Pawan, Sugandha Bidhuri, and Manju Nirmal – AAP’s strength in the MCD is now down to 127 seats, while the BJP’s tally has increased to 112. Their shift to BJP is significant as it now expects to secure a majority in the 18-member Standing Committee, MCD’s highest decision-making body. The Standing Committee consists of six members elected from the House and 12 from ward committees across the 12 zones.