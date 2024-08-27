Delhi residents have to wait as mohalla buses delayed

NEW DELHI: City residents may have to wait a while before they can board Mohalla buses as the transport department is still working to finalise routes and is yet to get the vehicles.

According to officials, Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will soon start trial run on two new routes – Indian Airline colony/Priya Cinema to Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station and Lok Kalyan Marg to Vasant Vihar. The trial on two routes – Pradhan Enclave Pushta to Majlis Park Metro Station and Akshardham metro station to Mayur Vihar Phase III Paper Market – is already going on.

“There are 16 depots that have been built for parking and maintenance of these buses. The work for installing charging infrastructure is going on at these depots and will take time,” officials said.

Additionally, there has been a delay in the arrival of buses from the company. The department was targeting to launch these buses by the end of August but the launch might be delayed till mid-September, officials said.

The Delhi government is working to finalise the routes with the help of artificial intelligence. “A meeting will be held with IIT-Delhi next week to discuss about the routes following which another meeting will be held with Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on the finalisation of routes,” said another official.