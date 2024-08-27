Delhi villages to hold mahapanchayat

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the alleged poor infrastructure of the villages in the capital, Palam Khap chief Surender Solanki on Monday said the leaders of rural areas met and decided to soon hold a Mahapanchayat of the city’s 360 villages over the “sorry state of affairs.”

“We will draw a strategy to start a movement to push for the long pending demands of the city’s villages,” Solanki told reporters. The Khap leader threatened to boycott the upcoming elections in Delhi if their demands were not met within a stipulated period.

The Khap leader informed that people of different villages in Delhi are sitting in protest with their demand for the government to implement the master plan 2041. “It has been almost 17 years, and the master plan has not come in place, while no date has been announced, which is extremely unfortunate,” Solanki said.

“They [Government] must resolve the long pending issues of the villages and also set a deadline for completion of the works. Long assurances have been given for resolving the issues of the rural belt, but things are not taking place on the ground,” Solanki claimed.