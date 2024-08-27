Firing outside cafe in Delhi's Satya Niketan: Police arrest three more accused

NEW DELHI: Three more people were arrested by the police in firing-cum-brawl case that was reported from a club in south Delhi last evening, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ahmed (26), Aurangzeb alias Mangal (26), Atul (20), Javed (23), and Adil (19), all residents of Jahangirpuri in West Delhi.The cops have also seized the firearm which used outside the club by the accused Ahmed.

Sharing details, Deputy Commisioner of Police (S-W) Rohit Meena said a group of men created ruckus and one among them had fired a shot in the air after they engaged in an argument at a club in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday evening.

He said that the accused had arrived at the Love Bites Cafe in the Satya Niketan area to celebrate a birthday party. However, they had an argument with the pub owner which immediately escalated and one among them fired a shot from his gun in the air.

Following the gunfire, the pub management made a PCR call at about 8.48 pm at South Campus police station. and the police arrived at the spot. “The beat staff who was on patrol nabbed one of the accused Ahmed after a hot chase. He works as Paneer vendor in Jahangirpuri,” the DCP said.

“A man who works as a service boy at the cafe stated that at about 8.30 p.m some boys came in Cafe for dinner and one of them sat on a glass table in cafe, on this the owner objected and an argument started between them,” the officer said.

Thereafter some more boys came inside the cafe and started scuffling with the cafe staff. At this juncture, one of the alleged fired in air outside the cafe. Accordingly, based on his statement, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested all the five accused.