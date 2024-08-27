Green tribunal pulls up civic bodies over Arya Nagar pond pollution

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Wetland Authority, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the deteriorating condition of a pond in Arya Nagar village.

The pond, once a natural water body, is now filled with garbage, debris, and raw waste, losing its identity as a ‘johar’ (traditional pond), the green court noted. The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, directed the authorities to file their replies in form of affidavits at least a week before the next hearing on November 29.

A DPCC report, supported by spot inspections, revealed severe pollution in the pond. Plastic waste, such as bottles and polythene, was found floating in the water, while garbage was seen dumped both in the pond and the adjacent park maintained by the MCD.

“Garbage was also found dumped in the pond. It seems the locals living near the pond, are dumping their waste in the pond illegally. There is a park which is maintained by MCD adjacent to the pond wherein cow dungs and garbage were observed,” the bench said citing the DPCC report.

The report further highlighted that local enquiry revealed that some people wash their cattle in the park and discharge all the waste water into the pond. “Local enquiry informed there is no sewerage system in the area. Also, it is observed that there is an open drain beside the pond from which sewage is directly discharged into the pond. Lot of garbage was found dumped at the entrance of the park which may also ultimately fall into the pond,” the report said.

The bench said that report reveals clear violation of the environmental norms and throwing of garbage in the pond and nearby park.