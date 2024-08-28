BJP flags poor condition of MCD school at Kapashera

NEW DELHI: The BJP leaders on Tuesday claimed that during a surprise inspection, they found children sitting on floor mats at the MCD school in Kapashera.

Questioning the “world-class education” slogan of the AAP, the BJP claimed that the school lacked basic facilities like toilets and drinking water.

Hitting back, the AAP alleged that the MCD earned the title of “most corrupt department” when it ruled the civic body. The AAP will transform the MCD schools just as it has done with the Delhi government schools, the party asserted in a statement.

A delegation of Delhi BJP, including its president Virendra Sachdeva and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, visited the MCD primary school. “The AAP government, which claims to have given a world-class education model to Delhi, has forced hundreds of students in its MCD schools to sit on jute mats in the classes,” Sachdeva said after the visit.

He said the BJP will file complaints with the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to ensure immediate action for providing basic facilities to the children.

“Three different classes were found running in one hall. The school has 1,250 students, but there is no water cooler and all the taps in the school are dry or broken. The toilets there were extremely dirty and no separate washroom facility was provided to the girl students,” Sachdeva claimed.

The school has no principal since 2022. Additionally, seven teachers of the school are on duty other than teaching while six are on long leave, he claimed further. Sachdeva said that while people regularly hear from Education Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia that they have made schools world-class in Delhi, it was disheartening to see the conditions at the MCD school in Kapashera.

The AAP alleged that over 60,000 schools were closed in the past two years in the BJP ruled states in contrast to the schools of the Delhi.