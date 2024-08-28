CBI to verify age of Rohini ashram inmates

NEW DELHI: After the amicus curiae raised doubts that some of the inhabitants at the ashram run by self-styled religious preacher Virender Dev Dixit are minors, the Delhi High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to verify the age of the inmates.
Several women and girls are reportedly held in illegal confinement at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya ashram in the Rohini area of the national capital.
“The CBI is directed to verify the age of the inmates and file a fresh status report,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said. The matter will be heard next in December.
An inspection of the ashram was carried out following an earlier order of the high court. The court noted that the amicus curiae, in the inspection report, has also raised doubts about the ashram’s funding.
Separate petitions were filed in the court in the matter. One plea was moved by the mother of a woman currently residing in the ashram “under the influence of some people”. Another petition was filed by an aged couple alleging that their “highly-educated daughter” has been misled into living in the ashram and is harbouring “overvalued ideas”.
The court had earlier observed that there were serious allegations of rape against Dixit and asked the CBI to file a status report. The CBI’s counsel had said two FIRs were lodged against Dixit for alleged rape and all efforts were being made to apprehend him.
In 2017, NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment filed a plea alleging that several minor girls and women were being illegally confined at Dixit’s “spiritual university” and were not allowed to meet their parents.
The court had earlier asked the CBI to track down Dixit and directed the federal agency to probe the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram.
The CBI had then assured the court that all efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Dixit, raids were carried out at his farmhouses and ashrams and special teams were constituted to arrest him. The court had last year said the CBI was free to freeze Dixit’s bank accounts.
Also in court
‘Address uneven CCTV installation’
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the chief secretary to swiftly address BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s concerns regarding the selective installation of CCTV cameras in Laxmi Nagar. Verma alleged that while 2,066 cameras are required in Laxmi Nagar constituency, the distribution of the cameras is skewed, with most of them installed in the ward won by an AAP councillor. Verma said this selective approach undermines the safety of the other wards, three of which are represented by BJP leaders.
Hearing on BBC documentary deferred
A Delhi Court on Tuesday postponed hearing on the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question till December 18. The case involves a plea requesting a ban the documentary, which is claimed to contain defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the VHP. The Rohini court granted an extension of one week for the petitioner to complete the necessary procedural formalities. Summons, which were previously unserved, have been reissued to the BBC at its UK address, as the previous attempts to serve the summons under the Hague Convention had failed.
Er Rashid’s bail plea to be heard today
A Delhi court is likely to hear on August 28 an application filed by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, who is in jail since 2019, seeking regular bail in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had on August 20 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency, seeking its response by August 28 on his plea.