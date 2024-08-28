Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till September 3

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till September 3 in connection with the CBI probe into the now-defunct excise policy for 2021-22.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal’s custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody. The court is likely to take cognizance of the CBI chargesheet against Kejriwal, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and others on September 3.

During the hearing, special public prosecutor DP Singh, representing the CBI, made startling allegations, claiming that Kejriwal assured `90 lakh to each of the 40 AAP candidates during the 2022 Goa assembly elections. This money was allegedly sourced from “bribe money” received from a group of South Indian businesspersons, known as the “South Group,” in exchange for favours related to the controversial excise policy.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate have previously accused the AAP of funneling `45 crore from the South Group into its Goa election campaign. The prosecution further highlighted the involvement of Durgesh Pathak, an AAP MLA, who was in charge of the Goa election campaign and allegedly oversaw the transfer of these funds.

The prosecution also pointed to P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a member of the South Group and an approver in the case, stating that Reddy provided `14 crore to BRS leader K Kavitha in a fraudulent land deal, which was then directed towards the AAP’s election campaign.

The CBI, on July 29, had filed its sixth and final supplementary chargesheet in connection with the liquor policy case.