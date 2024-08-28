Old money chic

In a world where fashion trends come and go, the allure of old money style remains an enduring beacon of sophistication. The old money aesthetic, characterised by its classic elegance and understated luxury, is experiencing a resurgence in today’s fashion scene. As Mansi Kshatriya, design director at Brand Studio Lifestyle, eloquently puts it, “Old money fashion is all about refined simplicity. It’s not about making a statement but rather about conveying a sense of timeless grace.”

The ‘Old Money Collection’ by the brand embodies the essence of true luxury with its focus on classic, enduring pieces. Think tailored suits, cashmere sweaters, and impeccably fitted trousers. Kshatriya notes, “Essential wardrobe pieces for achieving this look include knitted polo t-shirts, tailored suits, and classic trousers. The fit of the clothing is crucial — it should be impeccable, highlighting the wearer’s attention to detail.”

Incorporating this style doesn’t have to break the bank. With options like a fine neutral polo neck t-shirt paired with well-fitted trousers, you can adapt the old money trend without compromising on quality. “Modern elements can be seamlessly integrated by choosing sleek, minimalistic accessories and contemporary fabrics. Subtle updates like slim-fit tailoring and refined patterns can keep the look fresh while staying true to its classic roots,” Kshatriya suggests.

The colour palette for old money style is typically muted and neutral — navy, grey, brown, and beige dominate. These colours exude a refined sophistication that avoids the ostentation of modern trends. Patterns such as pinstripes, houndstooth, and tartan add a touch of tradition without overwhelming the overall look.

Accessories play a vital role in this aesthetic. Kshatriya emphasises, “Quality leather belts, understated silk ties, and classic watches are essential. They enhance sophistication and lend an air of authenticity to the look.” Shoes, too, are a crucial component — opt for classic loafers, brogues, or

Oxfords crafted from high-quality leather, polished to perfection. Overall, the old money style is a celebration of elegance that is both reserved and effortlessly stylish. As Kshatriya concludes, “It’s about embracing a form of elegance that is refined and timeless, steering clear of showiness. True style is about subtlety and quality.”