Posing as Chief Justice of India, fraudster tries to extort money

Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: An unidentified person attempted to extort money in the name of Chief Justice of India and defraud another person of a certain amount on the pretext of seeking money to avail a cab to attend a collegium meeting.

A senior police officer said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. No FIR was lodged in the matter till the time of filing this report. As per a screen grab of the alleged message that has gone viral on social media, the imposter requested recipient to send him Rs 500 to book a cab for attending a collegium meeting.

“Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Cannaught Place can you send me 500rs for cab?,” the fraudster wrote.

