Three members of 'Gulaab gang' snatch iPhone of woman banker, nabbed

NEW DELHI: A gang of snatchers, all having a tattoo of rose flower engraved on their arms, was busted and four accused who had recently robbed a woman of her mobile phone were nabbed by the Delhi Police, an official said on Tuesday. The gang is infamously known as the Gulaab Gang (Rose Gang).

DCP (north) MK Meena said a woman who worked in a reputed bank lodged a complaint on August 11 during evening hours, stating that she was on her way to her home by the car of her friend. At about 07:35 PM, when she stepped out of the car at Inderlok Metro Station and was waiting for an auto, three persons riding on a motorcycle came, and the pillion rider sitting, at last, snatched her iPhone 15 Pro and fled.

A team was formed to review CCTV footage of the crime scene, which revealed three individuals on black motorcycles committing the theft. The team then analyzed dossiers, leading to the identification of one of the accused as Nikhil Puri, also known as Nicky.

Simultaneously, the remaining two accused persons were identified as --Shubh alias Chokha and Saurabh alias Bunty.

“It found that all the three accused rarely came home and used to stay in different hotels of Karol Bagh, Paharganj and Nabi Kareem areas. More than 200 hotels were checked to trace the accused persons,” the DCP said, all the three accused were then nabbed from different locations.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused persons were involved in snatching and vehicle theft and belonged to the ‘rose gang’. All the accused have tattooed a rose on their right hand.

