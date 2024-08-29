After 20 years in UK, man returns only to be arrested for fake passport

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man, who had departed for London on a “fake passport” was caught at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI)Airport in the capital when he recently returned to his native land after spending nearly 20 years of his life abroad.

Following the arrest of the accused, identified as Fateh Singh, resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, the Delhi Police, within five days, was also able to trace and apprehend a Haryana-based agent named Sukhdev Singh, who had facilitated Fateh’s journey by arranging another person’s passport for him, all those years back.

DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said Fateh Singh, holding an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport from London, United Kingdom and approached the arrivals for immigration clearance. On scrutiny of his travel documents and credentials, his last departure was not found available in the ICS system which indicated that the passenger had travelled on someone else’s passport or immigrated illegally.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under appropriate sections of law and launched a probe into the matter.