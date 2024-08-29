Delhi Zoo seeks mate for lone African elephant

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Zoo is holding discussions with the forest department for arranging a companion for Shankar, the lone African elephant in the capital who has been in a ‘musth’ condition for a very long time, the officials said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old African elephant at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), brought from Zimbabwe in 1998, is in a ‘musth’ condition and has been exhibiting aggressive behaviour for a prolonged period.

‘Musth’ is a natural condition associated with increased testosterone levels that occurs in male animals, particularly elephants, during which they exhibit heightened aggression and unpredictable behaviour. “We are still in talks with the forest department regarding the pairing (of Shankar), and discussions are ongoing.

As of now, no confirmation or decision has been reached,” a zoo official said. According to him, Shankar had previously charged aggressively, broken a wall, and injured zoo staff due to this condition.