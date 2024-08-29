Government to train school teachers to identify ‘gifted students’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched a five-day training programme aimed at helping school teachers identify and nurture gifted students. Under ‘Project Abhishikt,’ the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) began training 104 teachers at a government school in Kalkaji on Tuesday, officials said.

Project Abhishikt targets identifying gifted learners, training suitable educators, and developing a specialized curriculum to meet the unique needs of these students. The primary goal is to bridge the gap between the current abilities of gifted students and their potential, according to SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh.

The initiative, which includes students from Class 6 and Class 9, was launched by the Directorate of Education and SCERT, aiming to ensure that the innate abilities of gifted students are not overlooked. The training featured sessions on ‘Introduction and Understanding Giftedness’ and an overview of the project’s inception.

