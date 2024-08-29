Government to train school teachers to identify ‘gifted students’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched a five-day training programme aimed at helping school teachers identify and nurture gifted students. Under ‘Project Abhishikt,’ the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) began training 104 teachers at a government school in Kalkaji on Tuesday, officials said.
Project Abhishikt targets identifying gifted learners, training suitable educators, and developing a specialized curriculum to meet the unique needs of these students. The primary goal is to bridge the gap between the current abilities of gifted students and their potential, according to SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh.
The initiative, which includes students from Class 6 and Class 9, was launched by the Directorate of Education and SCERT, aiming to ensure that the innate abilities of gifted students are not overlooked. The training featured sessions on ‘Introduction and Understanding Giftedness’ and an overview of the project’s inception.
“The primary goal of the project is to close the gap between the current abilities of these students and their immense potential. This will be achieved by providing specialized support and a well-developed curriculum to ensure their success,” SCERT joint director Nahar Singh said.
The project aims at exploring the untapped potential of students of Class 6 and Class 9 who are a cut above the rest, another official said.
Usually teachers focus on students who are weak in studies, and this sometimes leads to the abilities of gifted students’ being overlooked, the officials said. The project was launched by the Directorate of Education and the SCERT to identify gifted students from 15 government schools, officials said.
The first day of the training programme was themed ‘Introduction and Understanding Giftedness’ focused on the inception of the project.
Honing skills
Delhi government will conduct two intelligence tests to identify ‘gifted children’, including the specially-abled, studying at its schools and hone their potential through a specialised curriculum, officials said. They will also be provided counselling, mental health services and exclusive classes to help them adapt to the specialised environment better, they added.