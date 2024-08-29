HC raises alarm over deepfake tech, directs govt to look into implications

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday voiced grave concerns about the unregulated proliferation of deepfakes on the internet, stressing the urgent need for governmental intervention to curb their spread. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela highlighted the growing difficulty in distinguishing reality from manipulated content, labeling the situation as “truly shocking.”

The bench expressed alarm over the pervasive nature of deepfakes, noting that even what one perceives through their own eyes and ears could no longer be trusted. “Today, what I am seeing through my eyes and hearing through my ears; I can’t believe. Everything that you are seeing or hearing is fake. It can’t be,” the bench observed, underscoring the crisis of trust brought about by these digital fabrications. The case has been slated for hearing in October.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the court questioned whether platforms generating deepfake content could be classified as intermediaries under existing information technology laws, indicating that current regulations might not sufficiently address the challenges posed by such advanced technologies.