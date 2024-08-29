Transport dept transfers GPS management system to NIC, tracking fees waived

NEW DELHI: The transport department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Informatics Center (NIC) to transfer the tracking of vehicles registered under public and commercial transport from the DIMTS, officials said on Wednesday.

This development is set to bring relief to over 60,000 vehicle owners as the transfer will waive off the fee charged for GPS tracking by DIMTS. As per terms, the NIC has not asked for the tracking fee of Rs 2,800, earlier charged from vehicle owners during fitness inspections.

Officials said owners of all registered public service vehicles and national permit private commercial goods vehicles in Delhi will benefit from this. Earlier, owners or drivers had to pay a Rs 2,800 fee to DIMTS for GPS/GPRS tracking during vehicle fitness checks which the transport department has abolished entirely.

The move has come after the cab drivers and autorickshaw unions went on a two-day strike seeking GPS tracking fee waiver. They argued that DIMTS only collected fees under the guise of device tracking without fulfilling its duties.