378 mm: Highest August rainfall in 12 years in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced its highest August rainfall in 12 years, with 378.5 mm recorded, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD data indicates that the last time Delhi saw more rainfall in August was in 2010 when 455.1 mm was recorded. The second-highest was in 2012, with 378.8 mm. The record for the most August rainfall in Delhi is 583.3 mm, set in 1961.

Meanwhile, the Safdarjung Observatory noted 77 mm of rain on Thursday morning, bringing the total monsoon season rainfall to 825.5 mm. As noted by Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, this figure has already surpassed the city’s annual average rainfall of 762.3 mm.

With overnight downpour, the IMD issued a “yellow” alert. Severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions were witnessed on Thursday morning.

The police said traffic on both sides of GTK Road, stretching from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk and vice versa, was disrupted due to water accumulation near the GTK Depot. Disruptions were also witnessed near the GGR/PDR underpass and the Ring Road under the Dhaula Kuan Flyover, leading to traffic congestion on the Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, and NH 48. Public works department officials said they received 60 complaints regarding waterlogging. Work to remove the water was still underway in the Najafgarh and Mundka areas. The department also received around 10 complaints regarding trees being uprooted.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 16 calls regarding waterlogging and 10 about uprooted trees.

Meanwhile. the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The humidity level oscillated between 97 and 100 per cent.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain from Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. At 4 pm, AQIwas recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 60.