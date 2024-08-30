A jardin of memories

The inspiration

‘Apase’ translates to ‘assorted fruits’ in the Galo language of Gadi’s native tribe in Arunachal Pradesh. His inspiration for the show is deeply rooted in his childhood in Tirbin, where nature was his constant companion. “Growing up without modern distractions, I spent my days in the garden with my mother, who was dedicated to farming. These early experiences, combined with the intricate brass artworks I saw in Tawang’s monasteries, profoundly influenced my creations in ‘Apase’,” he shares.

With the exhibition, the designer aims to elevate the beauty of ordinary fruits and vegetables with three-dimensional brass-casting. The process begins with skilled jewellery artisans working alongside Gadi for months, shaping wax moulds that capture the shape, size and complex structure of the fruits and vegetables. These moulds then transform into brass with the final pieces polished into lustrous golden pieces. “Brass, with its ability to evolve and age, reflects the natural life cycle of these fruits, preserving their essence in a form that lasts long after the real ones have faded,” he shares.

A foray into art

Gadi is an acclaimed fashion designer from Northeast India, celebrated for his contemporary, suave and minimalist menswear. Fashion had been his true calling until he had a moment of epiphany in the Covid-19 pandemic, about how it’s ‘intertwined’ with art. “During the Covid lockdown, a period of introspection made me confront life’s uncertainties and led me to explore new creative avenues. I turned to hand-embroidery, inspired by traditional Pichwai art and my deep connection to nature, marking my debut in the art world,” he shares on exploring new creative frontiers.

Now, wanting to move from embroidery to brass work, and potentially beyond, reflects his desire to innovate and grow. “Art holds a powerful role in bridging regional divides within India. By showcasing crafts from remote areas in central spaces, we enhance awareness and appreciation. My work in ‘Apase’ not only celebrates personal nostalgia but also offers a glimpse into my village’s way of life. It fosters connections and understanding across different regions,” he concludes on the power of art to blur boundaries and regional divides.

‘Apase’ by Jenjum Gadi will be on display from August 31 to September 4, 11am to 7 pm at Vayu — Design for Living, Bikaner House, Pandara Road.