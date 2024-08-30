DU colleges welcome freshers with zest and zeal

NEW DELHI: As the University of Delhi opened its doors for the new academic year 2024-25 on Friday, student outfits left no stone unturned to ensure that freshers felt comfortable on campus. They welcomed the first years with warmth and enthusiasm.

Some of the main gates of the colleges were decorated with flowers. There were posters welcoming the freshers in every corner. Volunteers of almost every student organisation were assembled outside the college gates with flowers and pamphlets in their hands offering guidance for the fledglings on their first day.

At ABVP help desks, volunteers were seen imparting information to the new joinees about the organisation and handing out pamphlets. The student volunteers shared how they woke up early in the morning to prepare the posters and set up special help desks.

SFI Delhi too issued a statement, saying that they assisted students in more than 15 colleges, setting up help desks and extending their support.

Anoushka, SFI Secretary, Hindu College, noted how providing first-year students accommodation assistance and relevant information on courses and the college is extremely important in familiarising them with the campus.

Sneha, SFI Delhi State Committee member, pointed out “how through the day SFI activists were providing relevant information, ensuring that neither students nor parents were subject to undue stress.”

Meanwhile, this was the third time in a row that the DU’s academic session began with a delay. The session was originally slated to begin on August 1, but was delayed due to the late release of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results.

The CUET-UG exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency, which was caught in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET paper leak allegations.